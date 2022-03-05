Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.7% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,288 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

NYSE V opened at $200.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $383.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.54 and a 200-day moving average of $218.81.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.