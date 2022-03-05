Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth about $382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

