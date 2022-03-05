Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.58.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wilhelmina International (WHLM)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.