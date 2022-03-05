WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the January 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRE. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 688,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 82,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter worth about $452,000.

NASDAQ:DGRE traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.66. 8,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,289. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

