WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.33

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.33 and traded as low as $43.12. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $43.64, with a volume of 109,538 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.