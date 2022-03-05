WOM Protocol (WOM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $977,501.00

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0969 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $977,501.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

