Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $310,368.83 and $41.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.73 or 0.00011971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.68 or 0.06697820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,512.76 or 0.99992841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048430 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

