Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $533.19 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $383.13 or 0.00972900 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $533.19 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043942 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.96 or 0.06688595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,403.10 or 1.00059149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00048312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,657,495 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.