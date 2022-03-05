X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,500 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 543,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 821,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $10.61.
About X4 Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.