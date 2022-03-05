X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,500 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 543,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 821,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

