Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.40 Million

Analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) will post sales of $196.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.11 million and the highest is $208.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $87.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $872.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820.29 million to $915.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $950.30 million, with estimates ranging from $931.42 million to $983.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,681,000 after purchasing an additional 851,841 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 20,657 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 183,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

