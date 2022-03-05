Xeno Token (XNO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $30.19 Million

Xeno Token (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Xeno Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xeno Token has a market capitalization of $22.82 million and $30.19 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xeno Token has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Xeno Token

Xeno Token is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

Buying and Selling Xeno Token

