Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) will post sales of $9.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $22.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $57.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $28.00 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on XENE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after buying an additional 1,914,797 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,411,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,334,000 after acquiring an additional 389,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,070,000 after buying an additional 1,311,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after buying an additional 1,191,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

