Xiotri (XIOT) Market Cap Hits $352,797.98

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Xiotri coin can currently be purchased for about $79.85 or 0.00202260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xiotri has a market capitalization of $352,797.98 and $72.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xiotri has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Xiotri (XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

