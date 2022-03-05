YENTEN (YTN) Hits Market Capitalization of $101,822.94

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $101,822.94 and $27.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,497.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,662.42 or 0.06740764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.29 or 0.00266568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.87 or 0.00744022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00069989 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.55 or 0.00429260 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.71 or 0.00298008 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.