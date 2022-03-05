yieldwatch Market Cap Reaches $1.65 Million (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $29,320.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yieldwatch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.79 or 0.06681060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,474.08 or 0.99829631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00048347 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,850,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yieldwatch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yieldwatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yieldwatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yieldwatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.