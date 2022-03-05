yieldwatch Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. Over the last week, yieldwatch has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $41,226.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yieldwatch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.77 or 0.06699113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,171.55 or 0.99976435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002913 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,850,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yieldwatch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yieldwatch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yieldwatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yieldwatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.