Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is $0.04. Denali Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 597.15%.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $224,213.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,357 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.45. 612,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,593. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

