Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NU’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NU will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NU.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

NYSE:NU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.16. 7,425,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,336,560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42. NU has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

