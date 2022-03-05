Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after buying an additional 3,697,454 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after buying an additional 2,100,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Pure Storage by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 1,326.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,786 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,276,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,982. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

