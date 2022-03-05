Zacks: Analysts Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Post Earnings of $4.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) to announce $4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.03. CACI International reported earnings per share of $5.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $17.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.83 to $18.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $19.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.19 to $20.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share.

CACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $12.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.24. 348,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,302. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CACI International has a twelve month low of $215.22 and a twelve month high of $305.27.

In other CACI International news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in CACI International by 62.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 20.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 255.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in CACI International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

