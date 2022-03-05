Zacks: Analysts Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) to report $89.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.80 million. First Foundation posted sales of $66.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $375.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $385.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $409.73 million, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $430.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.27. First Foundation has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $29.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

