Zacks: Analysts Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Post $0.96 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) will announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.13. HomeStreet posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $50.62. 172,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

