Zacks: Analysts Expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LexinFintech.
LX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.16.
Shares of LX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $14.64.
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
