Zacks: Analysts Expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LexinFintech.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,094,000 after buying an additional 264,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 164,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,794,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 83,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $14.64.

About LexinFintech (Get Rating)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LexinFintech (LX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.