Zacks: Analysts Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Post $0.66 EPS

Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Shares of MTSI traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.79. The company had a trading volume of 281,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,975. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $137,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,287 shares of company stock worth $4,065,991. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $3,256,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $7,724,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 111,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.