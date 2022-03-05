Zacks: Analysts Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $127.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.04 million to $127.90 million. Workiva reported sales of $104.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $532.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $532.04 million to $533.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $636.87 million, with estimates ranging from $631.46 million to $643.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Shares of WK stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. Workiva has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day moving average is $132.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the second quarter worth $300,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Workiva by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,722,000 after purchasing an additional 92,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva (Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.