Zacks: Analysts Expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Yelp posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on YELP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

NYSE YELP traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,185. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. Yelp has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,133 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $26,020,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,067 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,536 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

