Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.91 Million

Brokerages expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) to announce $125.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.00 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $116.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $521.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $522.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $584.05 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $587.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Several brokerages have commented on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

EPAY opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.32 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,348 shares of company stock worth $924,518 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,705,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,705,000 after buying an additional 297,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after buying an additional 383,124 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,016,000 after buying an additional 81,919 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

