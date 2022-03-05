Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,468,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,273,544. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 55.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 117.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,446,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 781,166 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.