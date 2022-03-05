Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kiromic BioPharma’s earnings. Kiromic BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kiromic BioPharma.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.
