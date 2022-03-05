Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $905.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $905.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $909.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900.90 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $842.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average of $110.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.69 and a 52-week high of $120.68.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,157 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.