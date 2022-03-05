Zacks: Brokerages Expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BIOLASE.

A number of research firms have commented on BIOL. StockNews.com began coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BIOLASE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIOL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 986,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.91. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

