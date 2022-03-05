Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Carpenter Technology posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $55,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.62. 361,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,058. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -27.21%.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

