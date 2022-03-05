Zacks: Brokerages Expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) will report sales of $336.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $334.80 million to $338.20 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $95.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after buying an additional 399,216 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 33.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

