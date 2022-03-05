Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.48. New Residential Investment posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NRZ traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,372,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,663. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

