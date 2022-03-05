Zacks: Brokerages Expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.09 Billion

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) will report sales of $13.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.99 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $7.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $50.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.02 billion to $51.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $55.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.66 billion to $56.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

About Performance Food Group (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.