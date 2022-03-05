Zacks: Brokerages Expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.09 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) will report sales of $13.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.99 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $7.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $50.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.02 billion to $51.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $55.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.66 billion to $56.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

About Performance Food Group (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

