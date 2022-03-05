Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to Announce $2.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the lowest is $2.28. Ryder System posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $11.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ryder System by 6.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 9.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.03. 515,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,656. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

