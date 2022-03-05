Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 584.05% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.28.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

