Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 584.05% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.28.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.