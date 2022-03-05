Zacks: Brokerages Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Announce Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) will report $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.16 and the highest is $3.57. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings of $4.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $14.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $16.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,433,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded down $6.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,275. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $168.44 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

