Zealium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $13,894.78 and $6.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zealium has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002605 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,791,578 coins and its circulating supply is 17,791,578 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

