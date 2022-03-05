Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $17,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.29.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $394.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

