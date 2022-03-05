Zel Market Cap Hits $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.74 or 0.00290271 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00075815 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00087839 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000114 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004122 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

