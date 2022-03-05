Zenfuse Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79,674.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $79,674.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00035859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00104439 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.