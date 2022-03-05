ZENZO Price Hits $0.0134 on Major Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $398,585.15 and $173.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00194473 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00027026 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00022727 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00346431 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

