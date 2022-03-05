Zero Utility Token Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $250.39 or 0.00641226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $242,567.71 and $10.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

