ZeroSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $7.68 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and $1.45 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

