Zeusshield (ZSC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,191.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $175,010.32 and approximately $8,191.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

