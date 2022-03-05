ZINC (ZINC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $86.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. One ZINC coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. ZINC has a total market cap of $20,899.01 and $86.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZINC has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About ZINC

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

