ZKSwap (ZKS) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.11 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $24.11 million and $5.97 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.02 or 0.06769394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,416.34 or 1.00046194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00048431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002914 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.