ZooKeeper Market Capitalization Reaches $7.49 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and $1.01 million worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,666.21 or 0.06749349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,513.43 or 1.00025752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002915 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 114,790,296 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.