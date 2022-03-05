Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $320.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. TheStreet downgraded Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $225.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.70. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Zscaler by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zscaler by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after acquiring an additional 278,180 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5,657.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,310,000 after acquiring an additional 233,356 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Zscaler by 600.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 173,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

