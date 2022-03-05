ZUM TOKEN Price Up 305.6% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 305.6% higher against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $404,012.51 and approximately $329.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.00410503 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.